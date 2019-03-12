James Van Der Beek is weighing in on the sweeping college admissions scandal -- for a very good reason.



On Tuesday morning, news surfaced that at least 40 individuals, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, are being indicted for allegedly paying thousands of dollars in order to get their children admitted to elite U.S. colleges like Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC.



According to ABC News, this sweeping investigation was dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” which prompted Van Der Beek, 42, to retweet the news and comment: “If only there was a succinct turn of phrase these kids could have used to inform their parents they were not desirous of their life path…”

If only there was a succinct turn of phrase these kids could have used to inform their parents they were not desirous of their life path... https://t.co/cxOTDI5J1B — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) March 12, 2019

This tweet is a clever reference to the 1999 teen drama Varsity Blues, which starred Van Der Beek. In one particular scene, his character is arguing with his father over the merits of playing high school football. Amid the heated exchange, he proudly states the famous line: “I don’t want your life!”



Regarding the bribery scam, a spokesperson told ET that Huffman was arrested on Tuesday morning without incident at her Los Angeles area home. Meanwhile, there is an arrest warrant out for Loughlin, who was out of town and not at her house when authorities showed up. Huffman is scheduled to appear at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles around 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday afternoon.

Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, allegedly paid $15,000 as a charitable contribution to participate in a college entrance exam cheating scheme for their 18-year-old daughter, Sofia.



As for Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, they reportedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters -- Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19 -- named recruits for USC's crew team though they never actually participated in the sport. Loughlin has deleted her social media accounts since the allegations surfaced.

"I want them to be happy," she told ET in an interview in 2016 while discussing her daughters' future. "I want to be supportive of everything they want to do, but I do want them to have somewhat of a normal [life]. Finish out high school, college experience, maybe because I didn't have that, I really want that for them."

