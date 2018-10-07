Jamie Dornan and Wife Amelia Warner Expecting Third Child Together

Jamie Dornan is set to be a dad of three!

According to multiple reports, the Fifty Shades of Grey star and his wife, Amelia Warner, are expecting their third child together. The two are already parents to two daughters, 4-year-old Dulcie and 2-year-old Elva.

The Sunday Timeswas first to report the news in a new interview with the 36-year-old star. While Dornan doesn't speak about expecting his third child, he does talk about fatherhood.

“Being a dad is the best,” he says. “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”

He also stressed the important of showing his wife affection, and setting aside time for just themselves with date nights and one vacation a year without their children.

"Certainly there’s never a day that I don’t tell her I love her," he says of Warner.

He also reveals that the two have only gotten in one argument during their nine-year relationship. The couple has been married since 2013.

“We get frustrated at times, usually when travelling with the kids, but we’d never let anything boil and become a thing,” he notes. “We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that’s just not us. I’m glad it’s not us -- plates are expensive.”

Meanwhile, ET recently had the exclusive first look at Dornan's upcoming HBO film with Peter Dinklage, My Dinner With Hervé, which tells the story of Hervé Villechaize, a man with dwarfism who overcame a turbulent past to become a 1970s breakout actor.

