Jamie Foxx Makes Beyoncé Joke And His Daughter Corinne's Reaction Is Perfect -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Jamie Foxx promised "Beyoncé from San Bernadino" would be at the BET Awards on Sunday night, and his 24-year-old daughter Corinne just had to laugh.

Foxx and his daughter, Corinne, spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet Sunday at the 2018 BET Awards, where Foxx was preparing to host the event. Foxx talked about how he asked to host this year's event, given the seminal moment he sees black entertainers with the success of Black Panther, Get Out and other franchises and artists.

When reminded about the 2016 BET Awards when Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar's performance made everyone lose their minds, he said to expect a repeat of that kind of experience... sorta.

"Well, what’s crazy is that Beyoncé once again is going to open the show. Beyoncé from San Bernadino, though," he said. "Not the one you’re all thinking."

Corinne, who acts as the DJ on her dad's show, Beat Shazam, shook her head and laughed at his suggestion.

"She’s still light-skinned," Foxx continued, referencing some other "other Beyoncé." "You’re not going to know the difference. If you look out your peripherals on TV, it’ll look just like Beyonce. Just stay focused."

Corinne, who is used to her dad's silly jokes, went on to talk about how it helps with their show.

"Yeah, I think that’s the fun of our show, Beat Shazam, is watching this relationship that everyone can relate to even though he’s really cool," she said, "he’s still a dad."

For more dad-worthy jokes from Foxx, watch the video below.

