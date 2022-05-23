Jamie Foxx Packs on the PDA With Mystery Woman in French Riviera

Jamie Foxx was all smiles this weekend when he was spotted cuddling with a mystery woman under the French sunshine. The 54-year-old actor and singer lounged by the coastside with someone who could be his newest girlfriend while on vacation in the south of France.

Backgrid

The couple snuggled together on a daybed aboard a luxury yacht in the French Riviera before hopping on a jet ski in the water.

Backgrid

The woman wore a bright red two-piece with black shorts over the bottom. Atop the jet ski, she hugged Foxx tightly as they whizzed through the water.

Backgrid

Foxx has been public about his vacation on Instagram, where he's shared highlights from luxurious seafood meals and stunning oceanside views. In addition to the woman, he's joined by a group of friends and family that includes his daughter, Corinne.

Instagram

Earlier this month, Jamie and Corinne both spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of the season premiere of their reality competition show, Beat Shazam. The game show's fifth season debuts on May 23.

Corinne, 28, serves as the resident DJ on the game show. She's also the founder of her lifestyle website and online marketplace, Foxxtales; co-host of the podcast Am I Doing This Right?; and executive producer of Netflix's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which her dad stars in and also executive produces.

Jamie Foxx Reveals If He’ll Make More Music and Spills on ‘Beat Shazam’ Season 5 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

"You cry a little bit every day because in our business -- and it's a crazy business -- this business is interesting. I try to make people understand [that] it's fortune, it's great, it's a blitz business, but you have to be very careful, especially when it comes to your kids because there's so many different winds that blow," he said.

Jamie recently published his first memoir, Act Like You Got Some Sense, and he doesn't shy away from discussing the trials and tribulations of family, including his struggles with fatherhood. Despite having a steep learning curve in raising his daughters, Jamie told ET that he lucked out with his children.

Related Content:

Jamie Foxx Reveals If He’ll Make More Music and Spills on ‘Beat Shazam’ Season 5

Jamie Foxx Says He Cries Daily Over Daughter's Success (Exclusive)

Tom Holland, Jamie Foxx Geek Out Over Cars on 'Million Dollar Wheels'

Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx Look at Luxury Cars on 'Million Dollar Wheels' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery