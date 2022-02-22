A long, delightfully blood-soaked, joyfully nightmarish journey has come to an end. Jamie Lee Curtis commemorated the last day of shooting on the final Halloween movie with some emotional memories and candid behind-the-scenes moments caught on camera.

Curtis -- who has played the Halloween protagonist Laurie Strode since the first film in the series was released in 1978 -- took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slideshow of black-and-white snapshots that summed up what it was like wrapping production on both the movie and her part in the massive franchise.

"A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies. I've made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy," wrote Curtis, emphasizing the word "end," likely because the name of the film is Halloween Ends.

After playing Laurie in Halloween and its sequel, Halloween II, in 1981, she then returned in 1998 for Halloween H20 and again in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. In 2018, she reprised the role in David Gordon Green's Halloween -- which essentially rebooted the series except for the original, and took place after the events of the first film.

Curtis also starred in last year's Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends will bring this quasi-rebooted trilogy to a close.

After thanking her fans, her iconic character, the film's production team and her co-stars, Curtis concluded, "Here are a few images that will remind me of the wonderful time we all had. I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can't wait for the fans to see the movie. You're going to #LYM @halloweenmovie #wearelauriestrode."

Later in the day, Curtis shared another slideshow of photos from around Savannah, Georgia, where they filmed the movie, and shared thoughts on her time in the city.

"It's a beautiful city with a challenging history that seems to have reconciled its past and has embraced a more inclusive future," she wrote. "My time in Georgia was welcoming and I will miss the many lovely people and beautiful places and the many dogs I met while walking my Runi."

Halloween Ends is set to hit theaters on Oct. 14.

Check out the video below to hear more from Curtis about her time on set and what it was like to face off against Michael Myers once more.

‘Halloween Kills’: Jamie Lee Curtis on ‘Brutal’ Sequel and Showing Laurie’s Softer Side (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Halloween': Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis are Back on Set

Jamie Lee Curtis Laughs It up in 'Halloween Kills' Gag Reel

Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Mom With 'Psycho' Look for New Movie Premiere

‘Halloween Kills’: Everything We Know About the Delayed Sequel