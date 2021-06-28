Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle: 'I Support My Sister'
Jamie Lynn Spears is addressing her sister, Britney Spears', bombshell testimony during her conservatorship hearing last Wednesday. Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Story on Monday to say that she 100 percent supported her older sister and also hit back at those criticizing her for not speaking out sooner.
Jamie Lynn said the only reason she had not spoken out before is because she wanted Britney to have the opportunity to speak for herself. The former Zoey 101 star said she has only loved, adored and supported Britney her entire life.
"I don't care if she wanted to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere .... because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," she passionately said of Britney's conservatorship. "I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness. I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister."
"Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform but let me assure you that I've supported her long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after," she continued.
Jamie Lynn said she was proud of her sister for speaking out.
"My sister knows that I love and support her," she said. "I am not my family. I am my own person. I am speaking for myself. I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago."
Jamie Lynn said that she supported ending Britney's conservatorship if that's what Britney wants.
"If ending the conservatorship ... or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister," she said. "I love my sister, I always have, I always will as long as she's happy."
During Britney's powerful statement on Wednesday, she slammed her family and made it clear that she wanted to end her conservatorship. The pop star claimed that under the conservatorship, she has been forced to take birth control and can't even ride in her boyfriend, Sam Asghari's car.
"I just want my life back, it's been 13 years and it's enough," she said. "It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done."
She accused her father, Jamie Spears, and those involved in her conservatorship of "criminal" behavior.
"I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you," she said.
