Kevin Federline wants nothing more than Britney Spears to be "happy and healthy."

The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2007, share two children together; sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14. As Federline's powerhouse divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells ET, after hearing Spears' testimony during her latest conservatorship hearing this week, Federline just wants what is best for her.

If that's bringing her conservatorship to an end, Kaplan says, "What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that. ... It doesn't matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it's having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in."

Spears has been in a conservatorship since 2008, when her kids were just toddlers. Now, as adults, Kaplan states that "Kevin feels that the best thing for his children is for their mother to be happy and healthy."

"And if she can do that without a conservatorship, that's terrific," he adds, sharing that Federline hasn't been involved in the conservatorship proceedings and "stayed clear of that." "He just hopes that everything goes well."

"He wants her to be a happy person because that would make her a happy mother and obviously I think one of the takeaways we could all [hear] from her comments is that she is under a tremendous amount of pressure. And people under pressure sometimes don't make the same decisions that they would if they were completely left to their own free will," Kaplan says. "If she is able to handle herself in a way that does not jeopardize herself or her children should they be in her custody, Kevin is very comfortable with the conservatorship being dissolved."

During Wednesday's hearing, the "Lucky" singer called out her father, Jamie Spears, and alleged that the conservatorship holds her back from living her life.

The pop star expressed that she would like nothing more than "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," as well as regain control of her life, have a therapist come to her home instead of going to a doctor's office and more. She also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team.

Kaplan notes that the conservatorship only affects Federline and the children "to the extent that there are financial issues that have to be addressed," noting that Federline feels that Jodi Montgomery, conservator of Spears' person, "has done an excellent job from what he can see based on his interaction on those occasions where they had to communicate with each other."

From Federline's standpoint, if his ex applies to have the conservatorship dissolved, all he is focused on, Kaplan mentions, is "to make sure when the boys visit with mom -- the boys love their mom -- that everything is stable and safe. And when the time comes, if it does come, we'll look at it at that time."

Kaplan explains that Federline has felt that the conservatorship "added a benefit to the point where he didn't have to look deep into what was the parenting that was going on or not going on" while Spears had the kids with her.

"Keep in mind when the conservatorship was placed over Britney, the kids were toddlers. We're now talking about two healthy, intelligent young boys who are 14 and 15 and they can pretty much judge for themselves whether things are going down that they don't like or what to have changed," he explains. "And most importantly, they're able to express to Kevin and to Britney. So that's an extra layer of protection that didn't exist when the conservatorship was first placed."

As for Federline's relationship with Spears' father, Kaplan reminds that his client has a restraining order that doesn't allow Jamie to see his grandchildren. Per Kaplan, it is not due to expire until another year and a half and there "hasn't been any communication directly between Jamie and the boys or Jamie and Kevin."

"So the relationship with Jamie has been on somewhat on hold since that order went into effect," he relays, adding that when it expires they will reevaluate the need for the restraining order.

While Jamie might not be able to see Federline and Spears' children, the "Stronger" singer has expressed that she wants to spend more time with her boys. Kaplan says Federline is not opposed, given that the circumstances have changed from when he was given majority of the custody and when Spears was first put under the conservatorship.

"Concerns that Kevin had when Britney first was placed under a conservatorship, at least to outward appearance, don't seem to be problematic at the time," Kaplan details. "Whether that's because Britney was on evolution or whether because third parties who were supervising that, we can't really say."

Overall, Kaplan shares that the former couple's relationship "is amicable" and that Federline wants Spears "to be able to enjoy the exercise of the custody she has."

"Kevin has been consistently a supporter of Britney, he hopes for Britney that she is able to enjoy her life in a safe and healthy way and he looks forward to being able to enjoy the benefits of being able to co-parent two teenage children," Kaplan concludes. "I think Kevin and Britney have been able to successfully communicate with each other in making decisions affecting the boys and the well-being of the boys going forward. Kevin hopes that should the conservatorship be dissolved, that that dynamic only improves even more."

