Jane Fonda Wishes She Didn't Feel the Need to Get Plastic Surgery

Jane Fonda has some regrets about her plastic surgery.

The 80-year-old actress discusses the work she’s had done, major moments in her life and more in Jane Fonda in Five Acts, an HBO documentary set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“I’m glad that I look good for my age, but I’ve also had plastic surgery. I'm not going to lie about that,” she says in the film, which, according to the press release, offers “an intimate look at her singular journey.”

“On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK,” she admits. “I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face.”

She adds, “I wish I was braver. But I am what I am.” In addition to the film’s intimate look at her life, Fonda also recently sat down with Marie Claire and offered love, life and career advice.

The Book Club star reveals that she once “moved to France and lived in an attic” for love, before advising anyone with a broken heart that “this too shall pass.”

“This is a hard concept to get when you’re young. The elders get it,” she quips.

Despite her storied career, Fonda says that she didn’t feel like she actually made it until she turned 80; any success she did have, she says, is thanks to one thing -- “[a] willingness to take leaps of faith.”

Fonda also reveals that she recently binged The Good Place, loved the ending of Get Out and is gearing up to write another book. “I can feel it marinating,” she says.

Between binge-watching and plotting her next book, Fonda is also signed on to star and produce a follow-up to 9 to 5, calling it the easiest career decision she’s ever made.

When ET caught up with Fonda last year, she discussed a return to the 1980 film, which she starred in with Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin.

“We certainly need it,” Fonda said at the time. “I mean, equal pay, which is one of the issues that we raised, is still not achieved.”

Here’s more of ET’s sit-down with Fonda:

