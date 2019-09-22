Yael Grobglas is going to be a mom!

The 35-year-old Jane the Virgin actress recently took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she's expecting her first child.

In the pics announcing her pregnancy, Grobglas was all smiles while at a pre-Emmy Awards event, where she stunned in an off-the-shoulder black dress and coordinating Alevi Milano stilettos.

The first photo didn't give away Grobglas' expecting status as she was facing forward, but, as the second snap was taken from the side, her growing bump quickly became clear.

"The evening before #MPTF front and side angle," Grobglas captioned the pics.

Following the show's series finale back in July, Grobglas' Jane The Virgin co-stars were clearly delighted with the news. Justin Baldoni left multiple raised hands emoji in the comments section, while Jaime Camil wrote, "YAELA 😍🤰🏼"

Jane herself, Gina Rodriguez, also got in on the love, writing, "Yesssssss mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Watch the video below for more celeb pregnancy news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carson Daly Shocks 'Today' Co-Hosts by Announcing His Wife Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4: Watch!

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

'Married at First Sight' Star Jamie Otis Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Miscarriages

Related Gallery