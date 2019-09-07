Congratulations are in order for Jamie Otis.

The Married at First Sight star and husband Doug Hehner are expecting their second child together. The exciting news comes after the couple has suffered multiple miscarriages in the last years. Otis and Hehner are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Henley.

"We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!!🤰🏼 I cannot even believe it!😭👏🏻🥰," Otis wrote on her Instagram on Saturday, alongside photos of the two with their sonogram.

"After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests, we are *finally* pregnant again!" she continued. "Of course I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick."

Otis then explained that there is a possibility she could have twins. "Yesterday the nurse called and said my blood work came back a bit different than anticipated," she wrote, adding that according to her last period she should be four weeks along, but her blood work indicated that she could either be either "further along OR I could potentially have TWINS!"

"They said it’s most likely I’m further along but I would absolutely love twins," she penned before thanking fans for their support and acknowledging that her happy news may be difficult for other women to hear.

"If you’re reading this & are currently in the process of #ttc - oh mama, my heart hurts for you," she expressed. "I know the instant internal pain that comes from another’s pregnancy announcement - even if you are or at least want to be - happy for the lucky couple. I just want you to know that your rainbow will come too. The storm can't stay forever. Hold onto hope! I am thinking of you."

Otis has been candid about her pregnancy struggles, sharing her journey with her fans. In January, she revealed that she had miscarried at 10 weeks.

The pair welcomed Henley in August of 2017 after losing a son they named Johnathan Edward four months into Otis' 2016 pregnancy. In September of 2018, Otis revealed that she had suffered an early miscarriage just days after celebrating a positive pregnancy test.

ET sat down with the couple in 2017, where they reflected on their heartbreaking loss.

See more below.

