Jamie Otis is sharing some devastating news with her fans.

The Married at First Sight star revealed on Friday that she suffered another miscarriage, less than a month after she and husband Doug Hehner announced that they were expecting their second child together.

“So thankful for this little one and her daddy.🙏🏻 Our doc appointment didn’t go well today.😢,” Otis wrote alongside a photo of herself and her 1-year-old daughter, Henley Grace. “I’m devastated. We’ve had a ‘failed miscarriage.’ Our baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point.😰 We had three options. 1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker.”

“I really don’t want to have to go to the OR and have a D&C for obvious reasons. I’d love for my body to just naturally take the proper course, but since we don’t know how long that would take and since there’s a small risk for infection I opted to take the medicine and hope and pray it works so I don’t have to have a D&C.🙏🏻,” she continued.

Thanking everyone for their “love, support, prayers, and encouragement,” Otis wrote that she would be “spending the rest of the day in bed thanking God from the bottom.of.my.heart for our rainbow baby, @henleygracehehner 👶🏼🌈 Feeling so blessed to have her to hold while my heart aches!🙏🏻.”

Otis and Hehner tied the knot on the first season of Married at First Sight in 2014.The pair welcomed Henley Grace in August of 2017 after losing a son they named Johnathan Edward four months into Otis' 2016 pregnancy. In September of 2018, Otis revealed that she had suffered an early miscarriage just days after celebrating a positive pregnancy test.

"We have to wait a cycle before trying again, but I am on a mission to make Gracie a big sis now," she told her fans on social media. "...Has this happened to anyone else where you go through a loss & then all you want - the only healing thought - is to become pregnant with a healthy pregnancy?! This happened to me after our sweet Johnathan👼🏼💙 & the same feelings have come back.🙏🏻🏼👶🏼🌈💗.”

Otis has been vocal about her struggles with getting pregnant. Hear more in the video below.

