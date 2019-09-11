Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, are about to be outnumbered!

ET can confirm that the couple is expecting their third child together, with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star telling Us Weekly that she's in her second trimester.

Mellencamp, 38, also shared a bare baby bump pic on Instagram, writing, "Life is full of miracles."

The reality star and the Skyline Security Management founder are already parents to daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5. Arroyave is also the dad of a 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

"They are so excited,” she told Us of her kids. "They've been talking about it for a long time and actually. It’s been my son who's been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited."

She added, "They’re already calling it 'their baby,' and they have names picked for if it’s a boy or a girl -- they're ready!”

