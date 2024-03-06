Janelle Brown and her ex Kody Brown have come together to honor their late son, Garrison. The Sister Wives stars and former spouses took to social media on Tuesday, releasing a joint statement confirming the news that their son had died. Garrison was 25.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle's statement read. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Kody posted the same message to his own account, tweaking the language to read, "Janelle and I are deeply saddened."

Meri Brown also shared the sentiment on her own account.

Flagstaff PD confirmed in a statement to ET that they were called to Garrison's residence after a report of a death and found him dead. According to the statement, he seemingly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and foul play is not suspected. Garrison's brother, Gabriel, found him and alerted police.

In a statement to ET, TLC shared sympathy on behalf of the network.

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown," the statement read. "We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Janelle and Kody separated in 2022, and the split was shown on the most recent season of the family's TLC reality show. They share six biological children. Janelle cited Kody's estrangement from their older children as a main factor in her decision to step away from their spiritual marriage. Both Garrison and his brother Gabriel were outspoken on the show about their complicated relationship with their father. Many of Kody's children pointed to his alleged favoritism of his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, as the reason behind their estrangement.

Together, the exes are also the parents of Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

In one season 18 episode, Garrison declared to his siblings, "You know what, Robyn? Have him. We're all grown adults that don't need a father figure anymore."

ET spoke with Janelle and Christine Brown in November 2023 about Kody's estrangement from his kids. At the time, Janelle said that Kody wanted to have a better relationship with his kids.

"I think that's probably the goal, right?" she told ET at the time. "He will eventually figure out how to have a relationship with his children. I mean, I hope it will over time."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

