Sister Wives' Janelle and Kody Brown's son, Garrison, has died. He was 25.

Janelle and Kody took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the sad news on Tuesday.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," the shared post read. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Alongside the post was a photo of Garrison in his military uniform and another of him smiling in front of a scenic background. Meri Brown also shared the same from the family on her account.

In a statement to ET, TLC shared sympathy on behalf of the network.

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown," the statement read. "We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

TMZ was the first to report that the reality TV star was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday.

The Flagstaff PD told the outlet that they were called to Garrison's residence after a report of a death and found him dead. According to the outlet, he seemingly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and foul play is not suspected. Garrison's brother, Gabriel, found him, TMZ reported, citing police.

Garrison's last post was on Feb. 28, where he showed off a picture of his latest pet, a cat named Ms. Buttons.

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady," he wrote next to a mirror selfie of him smiling while holding up the cat.



Janelle and Kody were spiritually married from 1993 until 2022.

Together, the pair are also the parents of Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

Kody's relationship with some of his children has been fractured over the years. However, in December, Janelle shared that she spent the holidays with their children and the children Kody shares with ex-wife Christine.

In a photo, shared on Instagram, Janelle smiles as she is surrounded by the kids -- including Garrison.

"Let the fun begin! Everyone is gathering, all sorts of board and dice games being set up. We will go late in to the evening, tracking Santa for the babies (thanks @noradsanta 🎅🏻) and just having fun," she wrote.

Janelle previously spoke to ET about her relationship with her children, and how her focus was on them, following her split from Kody.

"My children really are my thing. I'm really wrapped up with them. I'm focused on them. I'm trying now to bring some of the things I've always wanted to fruition," Janelle told ET. "So that's where my passion and my energy is laying right now with my children and some of these other projects I'm trying to bring forward. If I were to meet somebody, it would have to be super organic."

Kody also shares children with the other women he was once in a polyamorous relationship with, former wives Meri and Christine, and his wife, Robyn Brown.

