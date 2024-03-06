Garrison Brown saved a life days before his tragic death. The son of Janelle Brown and her ex, Kody Brown, posted on Instagram about the newest addition to his pet family six days before he took his own life.

Garrison shared a photo of his new cat, Ms. Buttons, in his arms and another pic of the pet with his other cats.

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady," Garrison captioned the photos.

News broke on Tuesday that Garrison had died at the age of 25.

Flagstaff Police Department confirmed in a statement to ET that they were called to Garrison's residence in Arizona to find him dead. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected. Garrison's brother, Gabriel, found him and alerted police.

Garrison's parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, released a joint statement on Instagram.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Alongside the post was a photo of Garrison in his military uniform and another of him smiling in front of a scenic background. Meri Brown also shared the same post from the family on her account.

Janelle and Kody were spiritually married from 1993 until 2022.

Together, the exes are also the parents to Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

Kody's fractured relationship with his older children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented on TLC's Sister Wives. The polygamist accused his kids of not adhering to his rules during the COVID pandemic and of disrespecting his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. Conversely, Kody's kids accused him of showing favoritism to Robyn over his other wives, their mothers.

TLC

ET spoke with Janelle and Christine Brown in November 2023 about Kody's estrangement from some of his family. At the time, Janelle said that Kody wanted to have a better relationship with his kids.

"I think that's probably the goal, right? He will eventually figure out how to have a relationship with his children. I mean, I hope it will over time."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

