This year marked another separate holiday for the Brown family. The stars of Sister Wives celebrated Christmas apart after three years of splits from patriarch Kody Brown.

Janelle Brown, who separated from Kody in 2022, shared several photos and videos from her family-filled holiday celebration.

The mother of six enjoyed the holiday weekend with her and Kody's kids, Maddie Brush, Logan Brown, Gabriel Brown, Garrison Brown, and Savanah Brown, as well as Kody and his ex-wife, Christine Brown's, daughters, Ysabel Brown and Mykelti Padron and their children.

"Let the fun begin! Everyone is gathering, all sorts of board and dice games being set up. We will go late in to the evening, tracking Santa for the babies (thanks @noradsanta 🎅🏻) and just having fun," Janelle captioned a group pic.

The excited grandma also revealed in a video on Dec. 23 that she was staying at Maddie's North Carolina home and loving watching her kids as parents.

"I'm listening to all the hustle and bustle. It's bedtime, everyone's getting their pajamas on. All the drama, all the tears, all the little voices, and I think it's heaven," Janelle said, grinning. "So if you are having your own version of Heaven for the holidays, or however you're celebrating, anyway, it's wonderful to be at this stage of my life and to hear all those little voices out there that are answering my kids, it's a very fun thing."

Meanwhile, Christine spent Christmas with her new husband, David Woolley, several of his children, and her and Kody's daughters, Aspyn Thompson and Truely Brown.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS!! Wishing you sparkling memories and the ability to stop eating before you are completely stuffed. #merrychristmas #family #completelystuffed #soblessed," Christine captioned the blended family pic.

Meri Brown, who announced her split from Kody in January, took to Instagram to share a selfie in front of the tree, writing, "Merry Christmas Y'all! Hoping you have a beautiful and magical day surrounded by friends and family!"

In the last three years, Kody has had three different splits. His only remaining wife is Robyn Brown. The family has documented their separate holidays in recent years on their TLC reality show.

