Kody Brown isn't having it when it comes to reliving a painful moment from his failed relationship with Janelle Brown.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the forthcoming Sister Wives' "Look Back" episode, the show's producers present Kody with a tablet for him to watch and react to his big blow-out fight with Janelle that occurred around the holidays in 2022.

However, before he watches any of the footage, an angered and exasperated Kody tosses the tablet and refuses to do it.

"F**k it, I'm not watching that again," Kody tells the producer, with a sneer. "No! I'm not. Listen, I don't want to talk about my breakup with Janelle anymore, OK?"

"It's very painful, it's as bad as Christine's. But I didn't want to admit the same things were going on with me and Janelle," Kody said. "I still struggle to admit those [things]."

According to Kody, the issues he has a hard time admitting or coming to terms with includes, "that Janelle and I are not good together, that she's not a loyal wife and that I'm probably a s**t husband."

"I don't care," he exclaimed. "We're not working anymore and I don't want to talk about it anymore."

Meanwhile, Janelle had no problem watching footage of the fight -- which went down last year when Janelle confronted Kody about coming over to her house to spend time with the six children that they share together.

Kody, meanwhile, refused to hear that idea out, demanding instead that anyone who wanted to celebrate Christmas with him needed to come to his house -- despite some draconian rules he'd set in place that made it all but impossible for his kids to actually visit.

During the so-called "Big Fight," Janelle attempted to explain her point, but continuously got interrupted by Kody, until she exclaimed "Shut your f**king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute."

This triggered Kody in a big way, leading him to simply interrupt her and talk over her before leaving her home and slamming the door on his way out.

In the sneak peek, current-day Janelle almost can't help but laugh as she rewatches the footage of their argument, and simply responds, "Yeah, what an ass."

The Sister Wives "Look Back" special airs Sunday, Dec. 31 on TLC.

