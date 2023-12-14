Robyn Brown feels she needs the permission of her former sister wives to move forward in her marriage to Kody Brown. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from Sunday's episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, a tearful Robyn says she feels "disrespectful" to be happy with her husband as his only remaining spouse.

"They want you to be happy with Kody. They all sat here and said, 'We want Robyn and Kody to be happy. They have a special relationship,'" says interviewer Sukanya Krishnan to Robyn. "Christine has shared that with me. Meri has shared that with me, and also Janelle has shared that with me."

But Robyn insists, "They haven't shared it with me off-camera."

TLC

And the mother of five says she needs that off-camera moment with Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown in order to move on.

"I need an off-camera, to my face, because I don't know how. It feels like it's disrespectful to his kids. It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made," Robyn says of her former plural marriage.

Robyn adds that she still feels a "commitment" to her sister wives.

"My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family, it's not broken, and I don't know how to break it," she says. "I don't know how to be done with it."

Christine announced her split from Kody in 2021, and went gone on to marry David Woolley in October. Janelle separated from Kody in 2022 and has said that she considers herself to be single and is not looking to reconcile with him. And in early 2023, Meri announced that she and Kody had "permanently terminated" their marriage after years of estrangement.

TLC

Robyn is the only remaining wife in a relationship with the former polygamist. She has previously expressed that she's mourning the loss of their plural family while Kody is "angry" about the various splits.

ET spoke with Christine and Janelle about Robyn and Kody's marriage last month.

"They're equally matched and equally yoked. They deserve each other. Did that sound bad? Did that sound snarky?" Christine told ET with a laugh. "They completely deserve each other, and I want them to have the best life possible. They found each other and I know what it feels like to find your person. I know what I have with David and now I can understand what they have with each other. And I'm like, 'Oh yeah, please have a good life.'"

Sister Wives: One-on-One special airs Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: