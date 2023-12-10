Robyn Brown is feeling the weight of Kody Brown's divorces and splits from his other wives. On Sunday's episode of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, the only remaining wife of the polygamist opened up about her husband's mistrust of women in the wake of his splits from Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

"His suspiciousness is about women in general," Robyn tells interviewer Sukanya Krishnan, explaining, "When you go through a divorce, you're afraid that every other… like as a woman, you're afraid another guy is going to be like the guy you just divorced. So you're careful, you're cautious, you're suspicious. So that's what he's going through."

But Robyn says that Kody's suspicion of women has bled into their marriage.

TLC

"I just work really hard to constantly get him to remember and realize that not all women are bad," Robyn says. "And I told him, I said, 'I feel like you're lining up all the women. I'm there with them and you're [imitates a machine gun], you know, shooting them all down. And that's not fair because just because, you're having some issues with other women in your life or a woman or whatever, doesn't mean that we're all bad.'"

Kody admits that his anger at the situation has affected his relationship with Robyn, saying, "My anger was a turnoff."

"It was a, it was scary. And the dumb thing is, because I'm so honest, I just, I share everything with her," Kody explains. "So I shared stuff with her that was heartbreaking. I was like, 'I've been thinking like this.' You can only imagine how terrible that was. You know, there's some things in a man's mind that should never be expressed."

TLC

Robyn adds that she has to "stop" Kody "all the time" from sabotaging their marriage by picking fights with her.

Christine left Kody in 2021 amid claims that he favored Robyn. Janelle announced her separation shortly after and this past January, Meri publicly declared that she had "permanently terminated" her marriage to Kody.

A new episode of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special will air Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

