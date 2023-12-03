Not all members of the Brown family think that Robyn Brown is the secret Kody whisperer. During Sunday's latest installment of the Sister Wives One-on-One special, interviewer Sukanya Krishnan asks Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, why she chose to have Robyn be a part of her personal conversations with her now-ex-husband, Kody Brown.

"Because she speaks Kody," Meri simply says.

Sukanya asks Robyn if this notion of "speaking Kody" is true.

"I think I get Kody pretty well," Robyn says. "I feel like I understand him."

As for whether Kody's three other wives also understood him, Robyn says, "I think they have the capacity to. I think sometimes they miss. He could be misunderstood very easily because he says everything that's in his head. Most people filter it. He doesn't. But I think that it's hard for other people to understand."

TLC

However, both of Kody's other exes, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, seem less likely to buy this explanation, with Christine calling it "bulls**t."

"I met him when I was 18, what, 32 years ago? I've known Kody for a long time, and I can actually read Kody pretty well," Christine claims. "And I can speak Kody well, too. But Robyn convinced all of us that she could speak Kody and that she would mediate our relationships. I even asked her one time to mediate our relationship."

Christine thinks that Robyn purposefully inserted herself into Kody's other relationships.

"She convinced all of us that she needed to be there in the relationship, that she can speak Kody and we can't," Christine claims.

TLC

Janelle seems to feel similarly, adding, "I'm like, well, I don't know if I really need someone to translate for me. We've been married a long time. We did OK without you. I think I speak Kody."

Janelle says that Robyn has made the claim that she "speaks Kody" to Janelle's own children, offering up her services to help mediate their conversations.

"She said, 'Why don't you have a conversation with your dad? I'll be there because, you know, I speak Kody,' and my kids are like, 'It's our dad. We don't really need you to speak Kody.' It does bug me. Kody can speak for himself. He's a grown-a** man."

TLC

Kody's relationships with his older children -- particularly those of Janelle and Christine -- have been estranged for years amid fighting over his COVID rules and his presumed preferential treatment of Robyn.

Christine, Janelle and Meri have all left their marriages to Kody, leaving Robyn as his only remaining wife.

New episodes of the Sister Wives One-on-One special air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

