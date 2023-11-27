The Brown family has seemingly spent another holiday apart amid their ongoing tension. Several of Kody Brown's ex-wives took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share how they spent Thanksgiving apart.

In recent years amid splits and feuds within the family -- particularly relating to Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown -- the stars of Sister Wives have not been together for the holidays.

Over Thanksgiving, Janelle Brown, who separated from Kody in 2022, took to Instagram to share her Thanksgiving table with her and Kody's kids, Savanah Brown, Gabriel Brown, and Garrison Brown.

"Thanksgiving dinner for my Flagstaff tribe with the bonus of Gabe's roommates," Janelle wrote, adding, "It was incredibly grounding today to cook for the group. I watched the Macy’s parade, cooked, baked and just hung out today. Everyone has left now and Savanah and I are relaxing. It was a great day 😀"

Kody's tension with his older kids, particularly Gabriel and Garrison, led to his estrangement and eventual split from Janelle. On the most recent season of Sister Wives, the brothers both expressed their frustrations with their father and Robyn.

As for Christine Brown, who split from Kody in 2021 and remarried David Woolley in October, she spent the weekend cooking and Black Friday shopping.

In a cooking tutorial video, Christine rocked a black T-shirt that read, "I've tried polygamy," and showed fans how to make her famous rolls.

She later went out shopping with David and a friend, writing on Instagram, "Black Friday Shopping for the first time with my husband!! #blackfriday #shoppingwithmyhusband #shopping."

And Christine also got in some grandkid time with her daughter, Mykelti Padron's, three children.

"I absolutely adore living close to @mykeltip. I also LOVE what an amazing Mom she is!! She really is the most thoughtful, kind and forgiving person I know. I am blessed to be her mom! #oma #blessedmom #babysitting #shesfreakingamazing," Christine captioned a series of photos of herself and her grandkids on Instagram.

As for Meri Brown, she spent the day in Lake Michigan with friends.

"Happy Thanksgiving from the chilly and windy shores of beautiful Lake Michigan! Wishing you a day full of love, laughter, family & friendships! #Thanksgiving2023," the reality star captioned a selfie by the water.

She later shared more photos from the holiday, writing, "What a wonderful and beautiful Thanksgiving week with friends! Thank you @blairmichael12 for inviting me to spend a few amazing days with your family and friends, and for introducing me to the new man in my life! I think I'll keep him! 🤩 My first ever trip to Michigan definitely didn't disappoint!!"

The "new man" in question was an adorable little boy Meri posed with in several pics.

Tensions in the Brown family are at an all-time high now that Robyn is the only remaining wife of Kody. All of the polygamist's other wives have left him, claiming he shows a clear favoritism to his fourth wife.

In the new One-on-One special, Kody admitted to only ever being "in love" with Robyn and not his other three wives.

A new episode of the Sister Wives One-on-One special airs Sunday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

