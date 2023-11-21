Not everyone in Christine Brown's life was on board with her whirlwind romance with David Woolley. The Sister Wives star split from Kody Brown in 2021, and after working with a matchmaking service, she met David online in October 2022.

The couple met in person in December 2022 and it was off to the races after that. But in a new interview with ET's Deidre Behar, Christine's sister wife, Janelle Brown, who also split from Kody in 2022, shares that she was concerned by Christine's speedy love story.

"When you first told us you'd met this guy, I was like, 'Oh no, that's too fast. This cannot, no, no, Christine, you don't know. This is too dangerous. You don't go this fast,'" Janelle recalls in a joint interview with Christine. "I was like, 'No, no, this is not a good idea. This is too fast. This is too fast.'"

Despite her reservations over her friend and family member's post-split romance, Janelle says Christine's relationship with David "worked out amazing."

"When I first met him, I'm like, 'Wow, he's really cool.' And the longer I hang out with him, I'm like, 'It's awesome,'" Janelle tells ET. "He's really cool. I third wheel with them a lot and I really enjoy it. He's funny and he thinks like [Christine] and he thinks like me. And the kids adore him. All the kids think he's amazing."

Christine shares six kids with her ex, Kody, as does Janelle. The two still consider themselves sister wives despite no longer being married to the same man and Christine now being in a monogamous marriage.

Christine and David took their relationship public in February and announced their engagement in April. They tied the knot in October, with Janelle and many of their kids in attendance.

David will be appearing on the family's TLC show in the future.

"You're gonna see him a lot. He's not in this season at all. He's in a special, and, of course, he's in our wedding," Christine dishes. "And he's wonderful, and he's so good and he's so kind."

As for their instant connection, Christine says that she and David were a perfect fit from the start.

"I had no idea it felt like this or would feel like this. It really is a dream come true," she gushes. "It's amazing. It's like we just kind of moved in side-by-side with each other and just continued moving on in our life, but we're doing everything that the other person wanted to do but never did. So we travel so much and try so many new things and we have so many more kids now."

The One-on-One special of Sister Wives airs Sunday, Nov. 26 on TLC.

