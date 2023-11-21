Christine Brown may be known for her last name, but the TLC star won't be a Brown forever. The Sister Wives star tied the knot with David Woolley in October after publicly announcing her split from ex Kody Brown in 2021.

On Instagram she remains "Christine Brown," but the 51-year-old reality star recently opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her plans for her last name.

"I will change it legally to Christine Woolley, but I'll still be known as Christine Brown, just because I've been Christine Brown for 14 years, you know?" she tells ET. "But no, it will be Christine Woolley, definitely."

The couple first met online in October 2022 and then in person that December.

TLC

"We just made sense. It just synced up," Christine says of her nearly instant connection with David.

She shares that within a month of meeting in person she was looking at wedding dresses.

The couple went public in February, announcing their engagement in April, and got married in front of family and friends in October.

"I had no idea it felt like this or would feel like this. It really is a dream come true," she gushes. "It's amazing. It's like we just kind of moved in side-by-side with each other and just continued moving on in our life, but we're doing everything that the other person wanted to do but never did. So we travel so much and try so many new things and we have so many more kids now."

Dani Sork Photo

David is set to appear on the upcoming One-on-One special of Sister Wives and will be featured on the show next season. After Christine left Kody in 2021, Janelle Brown followed suit shortly after, separating from the polygamist in 2022. Meri Brown finally cut ties with Kody after years of estrangement in last week's season finale of the show. Kody's only remaining wife is Robyn Brown.

The One-on-One special of Sister Wives airs Sunday, Nov. 26 on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: