Christine Brown and David Woolley are loving married life! The Sister Wives star and her new man tied the knot last month and haven't looked back since.

The newlyweds have already been on a cruise to Haiti, traveled around the country, and are currently in New York City together.

David, a widowed father of eight, is thrilled to have a travel buddy and took to Instagram to share some sweet photos with his new bride.

"I always wanted a traveling partner, I never expected I’d find the whole package," he captioned the pics. "I love being married to this woman! #truelove #travelingpartner #newyork #loveofmylife #myqueen."

Christine got some love from her sister wife, Janelle Brown, who commented on the post, "I'm so happy you guys found each other!"

Christine also posted pics from the trip, writing, "We met up with my sister and her husband and had the best time in New York! #nothingbutthebest #oneworldobservatory #cote #blessed #sister."

Christine split from Kody Brown in 2021 and met David on a dating app in October 2022. The couple went public in February, announced their engagement in April, and tied the knot in October.

Their wedding will be featured as a TLC special.

And David is set to make his cameo on Sister Wives in the upcoming One-on-One special, which was teased after Sunday's finale episode.

RELATED CONTENT: