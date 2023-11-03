Leaving Flagstaff behind to sail the high seas! Janelle Brown and Christine Brown are both enjoying some time on the road… or the ocean rather.

The Sister Wives stars and exes of Kody Brown are enjoying a joint business vacation on a cruise ship.

Christine took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and her new husband, David Woolley, with Janelle on the trip

"In the very beginning of our relationship, I told David that Janelle and her kids are part of me," Christine captioned the shot of the trio laughing. "Not as in we were living polygamy again, but she’s my Sisterwife, always. Of course, they get along great. Vacationing with all of us is awesome."

Janelle also shared on Instagram that the trip marked her "first cruise ever!" adding, "@christine_brownsw and @david__woolley are here. We are missing @madison_rose11."

Janelle also posted a video of her massive suite, which she said she scored for being one of the company's top 10 earners.

Christine and David also enjoyed the getaway, posting pics and revealing their destination.

"We’re going to Haiti!! #cruise #celebritycruises @celebritycruises #grateful #blessed," the excited newlywed captioned the photos.

In the pics, Christine's new husband proudly poses by her side as she rocks a sheer gown in one photo.

The couple tied the knot last month with family and friends, including Janelle, in attendance. Christine divorced Kody in 2021 and Janelle separated from the polygamist shortly after. Meri Brown also announced earlier this year that she had "permanently terminated" her marriage to Kody, leaving Robyn Brown as his only remaining wife.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

