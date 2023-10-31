Ringing in her 50s with a '50s theme! Christine Brown is in a celebratory mood since she split from Kody Brown and on this week's episode of Sister Wives, the newly single star is celebrating her 50th birthday with a very specific group of loved ones.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Christine is joined by her friend and forever sister wife, Janelle Brown, and her kids at the party. But Kody and Robyn Brown are not welcome.

"Kody and I and our kids were not invited to Christine's birthday party," Robyn says in her confessional interview. "It's really hard for my kids and I when we find out that the family's gathering and doing things. It stings when we find out."

Christine admits that she wouldn't have minded seeing Robyn's kids, but adds that she doesn't want her party bogged down with tension.

TLC

"I think it would be great to have Robyn's kids here because they should see their siblings and Ysabel would be so flipping excited," she admits. "She would love it. But this isn't the place for a reunion like that anyway. It's just not."

Janelle is loving the themed bash, saying of the party, "In a way this feels like a big declaration of independence in a way for this big life she's got," adding, "What I will say is this is the easiest party I've been to. No politics, no waiting on somebody to come because they're late. It's so easy to be here with just Christine and her kids."

Christine is equally excited to have Janelle by her side, adding, "Janelle and I and our kids are a family. We're just going to stick together and it means a lot that they're here."

TLC

As for her birthday wish, Christine keeps that to herself, though it's not hard to guess what it might be.

"Look, I can't tell you what I wished for, but it has something to do with being in a romantic relationship again," she shares. "But I can't say anything because then it won't come true."

And it looks like her wish came true because just five months after the party took place in May 2022, Christine met her future husband, David Woolley. The pair tied the knot earlier this month with Janelle and many of their kids in attendance.

Sister Wives airs Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

