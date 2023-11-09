Though Janelle Brown and Christine Brown might have moved on from their marriage to Kody Brown, the Sister Wives stars don't have regrets about their decision to join the Brown family.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Janelle and Christine reflect on their initial attraction to the polygamist and their decision to join the plural family.

Janelle reveals that she was friends with Meri Brown's family before Meri met Kody, saying that when she first went to meet Meri's then-boyfriend she had a gut reaction.

"It was like, when you see somebody that you haven't seen for a long time, there was all that emotional like, 'Oh, there you are,' you know, that feeling," Janelle recalls.

TLC

Kody admits to flirting with Janelle years before their marriage, saying there was "no doubt," and Janelle reveals it was actually her who proposed the idea of marrying into the family.

"I asked him. I said, 'Look, I think I'm supposed to be in your family,'" Janelle shares. "And he said, 'OK, let's pray about it.' There was no doubt in my mind that's who I was supposed to be married to."

Christine mirrors the sentiment, saying, "Oh yeah, I definitely knew I should have married Kody."

Of the now-broken union she adds, "No regrets," noting, "And then when it was time to leave, it was also time to leave. I just knew without a doubt also that it was time to go."

TLC

Janelle also has no regrets, saying, "I know that I didn't make a mistake in marrying him. I would do it all over again."

Both Janelle and Christine each share six children with Kody. They both split from Kody and Christine has since remarried David Woolley.

Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: