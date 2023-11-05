Kody Brown is having to face the facts when it comes to his relationship, or lack thereof, with Janelle Brown. On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody comes over to Janelle's new apartment following their separation and the tension is palpable.

"I don't know how to define the relationship, but I feel pathetically that she commonly rejects me," Kody admits of Janelle in his confessional interview.

As he walks around the new apartment commenting on countertops and sink depth, Kody admits that he's never going to live in this apartment.

"I'm not even welcome here, I don't think. That's why it's so awkward," he says.

Claiming that he's tried to reconcile with Janelle multiple times, Kody says that Janelle has no interest in having a relationship with her former sister wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown.

Janelle says she doesn't understand why she should have to since their lives don't overlap.

"When reality is he's never come to me and said, 'Hey, I love you, I miss you. I want to get this back together,'" she says. "It's always about, don't you want to get the family back together so that his life can run smoothly again? And I'm done with that. I really am."

Kody seems to be struggling with getting his life back on track, admitting that his relationship with Janelle seems to be out of his control.

"It's sad, but it's unwound. I can't get the puzzle pieces back together, but I'm going to ask her again next week if we might be able to reconcile," he says. "And it's painful every time. Maybe I should get more serious about it, but every time it's like, 'Nope.'"

But the father of 18 admits that he's not sure if he feels "shy" about the situation because of Janelle's rejections or because he's "kind of happy" about not reconciling.

As for Meri Brown, she's slowly realizing that things aren't going to change between her and Kody after her ill-fated anniversary meetup.

Noting that Kody has expressly told her that he's not interested in getting to know her now, Meri says of her estranged husband, "Screw him. He's not worth it."

As for the idea of permanently terminating her marriage for good, Meri admits, "It's scary to think about it. I mean, it really is. Because it's not what I wanted. I didn't want him to come to me and be like, 'I really just don't want to ever have a relationship with you again.'"

After Christine Brown left Kody in 2021, and Janelle and Meri followed suit shortly after, Robyn became Kody's only remaining wife.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

