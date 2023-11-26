Could Kody Brown actually be in support of ex Christine Brown's new relationship? In a promo montage for upcoming parts of the Sister Wives One-on-One special, Kody is seen talking to interviewer Sukanya Krishnan about his ex and her new relationship with now-husband, David Woolley.

"She was a s**t sister wife. She'll probably, and I hope, be a very good wife for David," Kody says.

He goes on to say that he believes his ex is sullying his name for the sake of her new relationship.

"Christine has to destroy my character or David doesn't feel like he can marry her because she left a good man," Kody claims.

TLC

Christine left Kody in 2021 and relocated to Utah. In October 2022, she met David on a dating site. The couple met in person in December 2022. They went public with their romance in February, announced their engagement in April, and tied the knot in October 2023.

When the special was filmed, they were still engaged.

ET's Deidre Behar recently sat down with Christine and Janelle for an exclusive interview where Christine dished on Kody meeting David for the first time.

"I don't know how Kody feels about any of it at all, I'm not sure," Christine said of the interactions the two men have had. "But watching the two of them, they'll be fine. They'll be kind in each other's presence."

TLC

As for Kody and Robyn's relationship, Christine thinks the two are a good fit.

"They're equally matched and equally yolked. They deserve each other. Did that sound bad? Did that sound snarky?" Christine told ET with a laugh. "They completely deserve each other, and I want them to have the best life possible. They found each other and I know what it feels like to find your person. I know what I have with David and now I can understand what they have with each other. And I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, please have a good life.'"

As for whether the couple would bring in more wives, Janelle doesn't seem to think so. "I just don't know if Kody's really interested," she told ET. "It's a lot of work for a guy, it's a lot of work for a husband. And I just don't know if he really wants to do that. He really does love Robyn, and it's great to watch them. It's great."

The One-on-One special of Sister Wives will continue next Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: