Kody Brown is finally owning up to the fact that his relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, is different from the rest of his marriages. In the first episode of the new Sister Wives One-on-One special with interviewer Sukanya Krishnan, Kody claims that he was never in love before he met and married Robyn in 2010.

Prior to their marriage, Kody had three other wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, but now says he was never "in love" with any of them.

"I fell in love with Robyn," Kody admits. "I never fell in love with anybody else. I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them."

TLC

Kody, 54, goes on to explain his intense reaction to meeting 45-year-old Robyn.

"I met Robyn, and there was a safety and a vulnerability that I had never experienced in my life," he shares. "And I met her and I started weeping for joy and didn't stop for months."

Robyn claims she "did not know" of Kody's uneven feelings between her and the rest of his wives "until recently."

"I did my best. I don't know what else I was supposed to do. But I did my best to not have it be something that was painful for them. I constantly was suppressing and hiding my relationship and any kind of connection I had with Kody."

Kody's first wife, Meri, acknowledges his connection to Robyn, saying that while she's happy for the couple, she wishes it didn't come at the expense of the rest of the family.

"I know that he's happy with her, and I know that they have this soul connection. He speaks of that often and I'm glad that he has that with her," Meri says. "I think everybody should have that. I think it's very unfortunate that the rest of the family had to go by the wayside to get that."

TLC

And while Kody doesn't admit wrongdoing, he does acknowledge that he's guilty of "not being in love with them," which he says has been "from the beginning."

Another point of contention between Kody and his exes is the strong friendship between Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, following their respective splits from the polygamist.

"He's probably getting a dose of what it's like to be a sister wife. Here you go buddy," Christine says, claiming Kody is "jealous" of her friendship with Janelle. "This is what it's been like for 26 years. Take off your blinders and look and see what it's like for us."

Kody agrees with Christine to an extent, saying, "If you look at it from a perspective of one-on-one, institutionally it's an unfair lifestyle. I never said it wasn't." He adds, "They got to choose their husband, and they chose."

TLC

The special will continue in the coming weeks, and is set to make the televised debut of Christine's new husband, David Woolley.

In a promo montage for future episodes, Kody even says of Christine, "She was a s**t sister wife. She'll probably, and I hope, be a very good wife for David."

Christine announced her split from Kody in 2021. She and David tied the knot in October 2023. Janelle separated from Kody in 2022, and in the show's season finale, Meri, 52, informed Kody and Robyn that she was leaving him. Robyn is Kody's only remaining marriage.

The One-on-One special of Sister Wives will continue next Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

