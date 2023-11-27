Wedding bells are ringing in Utah! Sister Wives star Christine Brown tied the knot with her new husband, David Woolley, in October, and on Monday, TLC announced that the couple will get their own two-part wedding special.

Following season 18 of Sister Wives and the four-part One-on-One special with interviewer Sukanya Krishnan, fans of the Brown family will be treated to a grand wedding special highlighting the couple's love story.

The pair met through a matchmaker on an online site in October 2022 before meeting in person in December 2022. They went public with their romance in February and announced their engagement in April.

The press release for the wedding special reads, "After years of struggling in her plural marriage to Kody, Christine Brown has met the love of her life -- David Woolley. After a year-long courtship, they are getting married! Set against the majestic red rocks of Moab, Utah, Christine gets the big traditional wedding she has always dreamed of having."

Described as "the wedding she never had when she became Kody Brown's third wife," the event is set to be a "lavish" affair.

We already know that Janelle Brown attended the nuptials as did all of Christine and Janelle's children except for Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown.

ET spoke with Christine in person shortly after her wedding to David, where she spoke about David's debut on camera, which will take place in the One-on-One special.

"He was so nervous! It was so cute," Christine said of David's appearance in the special. "You're gonna see him a lot. He's not in this season at all. He's in a special, and, of course, he's in our wedding. And he's wonderful, and he's so good and he's so kind."

The mother of six said she didn't have to coach her new man, saying David was "just himself" on camera.

"It's all very overwhelming to him and it's all a lot. He's taking on a lot with taking me on," she admitted. "It's a lot, but he does it with grace."

Part 1 of Christine and David's wedding special airs Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and part 2 airs Sunday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

