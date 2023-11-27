Christine Brown is making her new monogamous lifestyle very clear. The Sister Wives star, who split from polygamist Kody Brown and ended their plural marriage in 2021, remarried David Woolley in October.

The mother of six is now living monogamously, and on Thanksgiving she had the T-shirt to prove it.

During an Instagram Live cooking session where she was showing fans how to make her famous rolls, Christine was wearing a shirt that read, "I've Tried Polygamy."

The shirt was merch for the beer brand Polygamy Porter, which pokes fun at the religious view of plural marriage with slogans like, "Why have just one?" and "Take some home to the wives!"

Most commenters loved the shirt, writing about finding it hilarious on the reality star's page.

Christine also shared during the Live that this marks her first Thanksgiving with her new husband.

"This is my first Thanksgiving with David. He is making the turkey and the mashed potatoes," she shared. "His sister's here. She's making the gravy. My mom's here. She's making the pumpkin rolls. I'm making Janelle's layered salad because it's amazing."

While Christine and David had fun in Utah, Janelle Brown stayed in Flagstaff, Arizona, with several of her and ex Kody's kids in a small celebration. Meri Brown visited Michigan with friends for the holiday.

The Brown family has been estranged in recent years with Kody spending nearly all of his time with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

A new episode of the Sister Wives One-on-One special airs Sunday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

