Now that Kody Brown is living monogamously with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, the Sister Wives star is reflecting on his most recent split from his first wife, Meri Brown.

Kody and Meri were estranged for years before Meri finally pulled the plug on their virtually non-existent relationship in the season 18 finale of the family's TLC show.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from this week's episode of the show's One-on-One special with interviewer Sukanya Krishnan, Kody and his exes, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, separately discuss the end of his relationship with Meri and Robyn's involvement. Robyn played the mediator in many of Kody and Meri's on-camera conversations, and Sukanya asks Kody if he's ever told Robyn that he no longer felt married to Meri.

"Yeah, of course Robyn knows where I'm at," he claims.

TLC

Janelle later tries to give her take on Robyn's involvement in Meri's relationship with Kody.

"I think Robyn really does try to advocate for Meri, for better or for worse," Janelle says of her former sister wife. "As Robyn, I never would have put myself in that position. If Kody can't talk to Meri alone, then they probably shouldn't be having any kind of conversations. But I know that Meri calls Robyn in. I don't know. It's kind of a big mess to me."

As for whether or not Kody was "afraid" to tell Robyn about his feelings toward Meri, Janelle doesn't seem to think that's the situation.

"He was very vocal with me, even, that there was no hope of a relationship there. So I don't think he's afraid to say it," she says of her ex.

TLC

Kody says that while he will "always love" Meri, "I can't be in love with her. It's not safe for me. And when I say that, make up any bulls**t you want, but I'm telling you, I'm not going to sit here and drive the bus over her because this is sad. It's heartbreaking. It just didn't work."

Meri and Kody announced in January that they had "permanently terminated" their marriage in a joint statement.

Part 2 of the Sister Wives One-on-One special airs Sunday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

