Christine Brown has no regrets about leaving behind her polygamist lifestyle. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a beaming selfie while wearing a hot pink shirt.

"I was always concerned I would lose my independence in monogamy," Christine captioned the photo. "I realized the other day, being married to the right person (David for me!) that I am more independent than I ever was! #strongwoman #independent #strongerthanever #blessed."

Christine's new husband, David Woolley, took to the comments section to praise his new bride, writing, "I had surgery last Friday I’ve never been taken care of like Christine has done for me I have the best wife and soulmate that anyone could have she is my angel love you so much Christine Woolley!!❤️"

Christine publicly split from Kody Brown, the father of her six children, in 2021. At the time, she was the first of Kody's wives to leave the plural marriage.

She met David in late 2022, and the pair tied the knot this past October.

Shortly after Christine left Kody, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown followed suit, leaving Robyn Brown as Kody's only remaining wife. All of the women have talked about their independence as a benefit of plural marriage, saying that not being able to depend on a husband they're sharing has led them to be more self-sufficient through the years.

Dani Sork Photo

ET's Deidre Behar sat down with Christine last month to discuss her new marriage and happiness with David.

"I had no idea it felt like this or would feel like this. It really is a dream come true," she gushed. "It's amazing. It's like we just kind of moved in side-by-side with each other and just continued moving on in our life, but we're doing everything that the other person wanted to do but never did. So we travel so much and try so many new things and we have so many more kids now."

The next episode of the Sister Wives' One-on-One special airs Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

