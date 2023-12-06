Christine Brown has come out on the other side and is now happily remarried following her 2021 split from Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star gushes about her new romance in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode from the One-on-One special.

"I met the love of my life, I did. Soulmate," Christine tells interviewer Sukanya Krishnan of her now-husband, David Woolley.

The mother of six admits that while she was actively dating when she met David, she wasn't necessarily looking to get into anything serious.

"I wanted a partner. I wanted someone to have a good time with, but I really was only casually dating," she says. "I wasn't looking for 'the one.'"

Noting that she first noticed her future husband's eyes, Christine recalls, "I'm like, 'I want to be looked at with those eyes with the look of love in them for the rest of my life.'"

The TLC star admits that David's ability to "say everything right" made her suspicious at first, but after meeting her husband's family, she realized she was in love and that he was genuine.

"I didn't even know what I didn't have before, but I knew at that point that this was it. He's it for me," she says.

As for the difference between this relationship and her past spiritual marriage to her ex, Kody, Christine says that the romance comes without strings for her.

"First thing I realized was that David loves me. He loves me, and I feel so loved," she says. "With that comes a confidence that I can just be me. There's no strings attached to it. Nothing. I don't have to do anything to earn his love. It's just always there."

Christine announced her split from Kody in 2021 after 21 years of being spiritually married. Shortly after, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown also split from the polygamist, leaving him with one remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

ET recently spoke with Christine following her October wedding to David. She opened up about David's future involvement in the show and the couple's upcoming two-part wedding special.

"You're gonna see him a lot. He's not in this season at all. He's in a special, and, of course, he's in our wedding," Christine dished at the time. "And he's wonderful, and he's so good and he's so kind."

As for their instant connection, Christine said that she and David were a perfect fit from the start.

"I had no idea it felt like this or would feel like this. It really is a dream come true," she gushed. "It's amazing. It's like we just kind of moved in side-by-side with each other and just continued moving on in our life, but we're doing everything that the other person wanted to do but never did. So we travel so much and try so many new things and we have so many more kids now."

The next episode of the Sister Wives' One-on-One special airs Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

