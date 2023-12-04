After years of remaining quiet on the topic, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared a glimpse into her sex life with her ex, Kody Brown.

In the new special, Sister Wives: One on One, Janelle was initially hesitant to get into the details with host Sukanya Krishnan when asked, but said that "there was definitely physical compatibility" between herself and her ex.

"I'm not someone who goes around blabbing like that," Janelle said during the special. "That's not me. I don't talk about that stuff."

Before long, however, the former member of Kody's polygamous marriage was willing to "hint at it," sharing that she never had any issues in bed with her husband.

"Everything was very good in that department," she said, also confirming that their make-up sex after an argument was the "best part of it all" when asked by Sukanya.

"Oh yeah," she said in his response.

TLC

The reveal comes one year after Janelle revealed that she was leaving her marriage to Kody. Janelle and Kody tied the knot in 1993 and share six adult children together -- Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savannah, 18.

Among the reasons for their split, Janelle has cited differences on COVID protocols, his estrangement from their children and her need to move on with her life after 30 years in the relationship.

For much of their marriage, Kody was also spiritually married to Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. As of December 2023, only Robyn and Kody remain together.

During the new special, which aired on TLC on Sunday, Kody accused his ex of only liking him for his body.

"Janelle's not in love with me, I think she thinks I'm hot -- I got nice pecs and great six-pack abs -- but that's all she's interested in," he said in a now-viral clip. "She was attracted to me. I know she wasn't in love with me."