Robyn Brown is speaking up against her husband, Kody Brown. In the new Sister Wives: Talk Back Part 1 special, Robyn calls out her husband for his comment about his exes.

In the special, the couple are watching back a season 18 episode featuring Kody's exes, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.

"She's a s**t sister wife," Kody said of Janelle.

"Wait, wait, wait, whoa, stop. S**t sister wife? You need to stop making this about sister wives," the mother of five told her husband.

"Sorry, OK, I know," Kody replied, before adding, "Yeah, well, we had a family that was working together. They're trying to blame you, trying to blame me and all those years in Vegas, we were all working together."

But Robyn holds firm on her position, saying, "I know but I'm trying to say you always point out the sister wife relationships and never talk about your actual issues with wives."

Kody then lists "lack of loyalty" as his problem with his exes, and Robyn replies, "That's different. You need to stop pointing fingers at sister wives."

Kody tries to clarify, noting, "Sorry, they're sister wives, I'm saying it in terms of the bigger picture, like the whole family picture, not just my picture, but it's a whole family picture for me."

Robyn isn't afraid to hold her ground throughout the talk-back episode. When a clip is shown of a family conversation in which Kody asks Robyn and Meri to weigh in on Janelle's behavior, Robyn explained to her husband that she couldn't say anything in that moment.

"I couldn't gang up on her. I couldn't gang up on you," she said. "It's not something that works in a plural family. We have to stay out of issues between you and a wife."

"OK, I don't feel betrayed by it," Kody told her.

Robyn is Kody's only remaining wife after three splits in three years with his first wives. The polygamist now says he lives in monogamy.

Sister Wives: Look Back, Where We Started airs Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. And Sister Wives: Talk Back, Part 2 airs Friday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

