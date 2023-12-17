Kody Brown is not interested in bringing another wife into his marriage to Robyn Brown, even if Robyn is the one to suggest it. In the final episode of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, interviewer Sukanya Krishnan asks Kody if he would consider taking on another wife if Robyn brought a candidate to him to continue their plural marriage.

"No, I wouldn't be interested because I would have to tell that woman, 'I will never love you as much as I love her,' because now I know better," Kody explained.

In a previous episode, Kody admitted that he only ever was in love with Robyn despite being married to four women in total. In 2021, Christine Brown split from him and has since moved on to remarry David Woolley. Janelle Brown announced her separation in 2022. And Meri Brown called it quits from Kody earlier this year after years of estrangement.

TLC

Robyn has previously expressed her dismay over the end of these relationships, saying she'd always intended to live polygamy.

Janelle also doesn't think that her ex will seek out another wife.

"No, he's now talking more and more about, 'As we move forward into monogamy,'" she shared. "I do not foresee it. I'll bet you $1,000 right now and you come find me if he does."

As for Kody and Robyn's relationship, Janelle thinks they are a perfect match.

"I think they are very happy. They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep and I think it works and that's OK," Janelle said of the couple.

Sister Wives: Talk Back airs Friday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

