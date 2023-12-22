Christine Brown is hopeful for friendship with her ex, Kody Brown, two years after going public with their split. In Friday's Sister Wives: Talk Back, Part 1 special, a fan asks Christine if she really ever wanted to be friends with her ex.

"We were great friends before we got married and even throughout our marriage several times we were really good friends," Christine, who shares six children with Kody, said. "I think it'd be great to be friends again. I really do. It's too soon though."

Christine announced her split from Kody in 2021. In the years following, his other wives, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown followed suit. Robyn Brown is Kody's only remaining wife.

Despite wanting to improve her relationship with her ex, Christine admitted during the special that she "loved" her split from the former polygamist.

TLC

"I loved the day I said it was over. I loved that day," she said. "I loved taking power. I loved taking control of it. I loved ending our marriage."

Reflecting back on his split from Christine, Kody said, "It sucks being in a place with somebody who you used to love, who used to talk well of you and stuff like that to sit and just trash talk you."

TLC

The year after she split from Kody, Christine met David Woolley online. The couple tied the knot this past October and their wedding special is set to take place next month on TLC. Watch the preview clip below.

