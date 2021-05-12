Topping an ensemble cast comprised of Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon and LaKeith Stanfield is no easy feat. But if you're going to attempt it, you better get Janelle Monáe.

Which is exactly what writer-director Rian Johnson did, as ET can confirm Monáe is the latest star to join the cast of his Knives Out sequel. The actress-musician joins fellow franchise newcomers Dave Bautista and Edward Norton, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc for another whodunnit.

Character and plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but Monáe reacted to the news on social media, appropriately, with a series of knife emojis.

With a cast quickly coming together ahead of a summer shoot in Greece, Johnson is manifesting the hopes he shared ahead of Knives Out's premiere in 2019. "We had so much fun doing this. If we could get together every few years and do a new Benoit Blanc mystery… Just do, like, a new cast, new location, new mystery about a whole new set of things, I think that would be a blast," he told ET.

While the original Knives Out film premiered in theaters -- becoming a box office hit and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay -- ET previously reported that its sequels will stream on Netflix.

