Janet Jackson Slays in Colorful Looks While Filming Music Video in Brooklyn: See the Pics!

Janet Jackson is looking amazing.

The 52-year-old singer was recently snapped filming a new music video in Brooklyn, New York, showing off a few killer outfits. On Thursday, Jackson rocked a bold clashing plaids look -- consisting of black-and-white trousers and a red sweater -- which she pulled off to perfection.

Splash News

On Monday, she was back at it again, sporting a huge bright yellow belt and boots with ripped jeans, a T-shirt and a flowing pink plaid skirt.

Splash News

The legendary musician is currently on her State of the World tour, but took some time out on Monday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her film, Poetic Justice. Jackson starred in the hit 1993 movie alongside the late rapper Tupac Shakur, in which she memorably played a poet. Jackson took to social media to share a scene from the film, as well as pics of her and Tupac.

"25. #PoeticJustice Thank you," she wrote.

25. #PoeticJustice Thank you 💜 A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Jul 23, 2018 at 11:05am PDT

25. #PoeticJustice 💜 A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Jul 23, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Earlier this month, Jackson mourned the death of her father, Joe Jackson, when she headlined the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. Watch her emotional message to her fans in the video below:

