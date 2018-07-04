Janet Jackson Thanks Fans After Paying Tribute to Late Father Joe Jackson: 'Been a Pretty Rough Week'

Janet Jackson is paying tribute to her late father, Joe Jackson, for the first time since his death last week.

The pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an emotional throwback photo from her childhood, which served as a touching memorial to her dad.

The black-and-white family snapshot shows a toddler-aged Janet sitting on her father's lap as the pair posed together for the sweet family photo.

Janet captioned the picture, both on Twitter and Instagram, with a simple heart emoji.

The tributes to the Jackson family patriarch mark the first time the 52-year-old "Together Again" singer has publicly mourned her father's death.

On Wednesday, Janet posted again, this time sharing a video message for her fans which she captioned, "Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time."

"It's been a pretty rough week," she admits in the video, noting that she's looking forward to being with her fans when she returns to touring, beginning with her headlining slot at the Essence Festival this weekend. "But we're excited, I'm excited, we can not wait to see you, it's been too long."

Janet was reportedly among the many family members who gathered on Monday for Joe's private memorial service and burial at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Glendale, California.

Forest Lawn is also the final resting place for Joe's son, pop icon Michael Jackson, who died on June 25, 2009. The "Thriller" artist is entombed in Forest Lawn's private Great Mausoleum, which is inaccessible to the general public.

The late music manager, who leaves behind a complicated and controversial legacy, died on June 27 after a long battle with terminal cancer. He was 89. Joe spent his final week in a Las Vegas hospital, after his health took a turn for the worse.

Janet is the latest member of the Jackson family to share their memories and tributes on social media, in the wake of his death. Watch the video below to see some of the emotional memorials.

