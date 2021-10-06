Jared Padalecki Jokingly Apologizes to 'Gilmore Girls' Fans on Show's Anniversary
It's been 21 years since we were introduced to Stars Hollow and Gilmore Girls, but one of the stars, Jared Padalecki, has some regrets about his appearance in the early episodes of the hit mother-daughter series.
Netflix honored the anniversary of the beloved show's first episode with some throwback photos from the show's pilot episode, including one of Padalecki as Dean Forester alongside Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore.
"Gilmore Girls premiered 21 years ago today introducing us to one of the greatest mother-daughter duos in television history, blessing us with endlessly quotable dialogue, and making generations long to live in the quaint yet wildly quirky Stars Hollow," the streaming service's account wrote.
Padalecki replied to the post, writing, "Sorry about the teeth… And the forehead… (“five”-head?..?) Glad I grew into those."
Netflix replied to the comment, writing, "Zero apologies required, sir."
Padalecki wasn't done with his apologies. He also replied to a fan account that mentioned the anniversary, writing, "I am deeply sorry for breaking into your houses for 21 years to make you look at, and listen to me… I hope I can be forgiven."
Back in May, Bledel was asked about her favorite Rory relationship between Dean, Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), and Logan (Matt Czuchry), during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"Jeegan?" she said, combining all three names. "I can't single somebody out."
