The This Is Us family and the television community have lost a talented writer and a powerful voice. Jas Waters, a writer on the hit NBC family drama, has died at the age of 39.

The official This Is Us writers account confirmed the news on Wednesday.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show," the account wrote alongside a photo of Waters. "She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

In addition to her work on 18 episodes of This Is Us, Waters also worked on Jim Carrey's Kidding, Hood Adjacent with James Davis, and the film What Men Want. Using the name JasFly, Waters, who used to write for Vibe, also appeared in The Gossip Game, a VH1 reality show about hip-hop TV and radio personalities and bloggers. Her cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Immediately following the news of her death, several This Is Us stars as well as celebrities around the world paid tribute to Waters on social media.

Show creator Dan Fogelman tweeted, "This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly."

Star Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, added, "Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones."

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson, wrote, "Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just received this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels. @JasFly#jaswaters."

Chrissy Metz, Moore's TV daughter, Kate Pearson, wrote, "We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration."

The This Is Us family weren't the only stars to speak out in the wake of Waters' death. Issa Rae, Amber Riley, and more all shared their grief in posts. See their touching tributes:

