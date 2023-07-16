Jason Aldean is recovering after suffering from heat exhaustion during his concert in Hartford, Connecticut Saturday.

In a fan's video, captured from the show, Aldean is seen rushing off stage at the Xfinity Theatre after looking visibly uncomfortable and struggling to sing as he overheated on stage.

Aldean, who was dressed in his usual jeans, t-shirt, cowboy boots and hat for the CT leg of his Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour, had been performing for over an hour when the incident occurred.

#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upwFybMjvS — K.C. Schweizer (@kc_schweizer) July 16, 2023

The "If I Didn't Love You" singer was forced to cut the concert short, with Xfinity Theatre taking to social media shortly after the health scare to inform fans about what had occurred.

"Jason has become ill and can’t continue the show. We are in the process of attempting to reschedule the performance, the official Instagram account for the theater wrote. "Please stay tuned on all social media channels for updates."

Despite the scary moment, Aldean has plans to make it up to the fans, with the theater penning another post after Saturday's show to confirm that the show will be rescheduled.

"Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date. We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason," the venue wrote.

The theater also confirmed that Aldean is doing well, and urged fans to stay tuned for updates on a new concert date.

The post continued, "A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance. Please stay tuned to all social media channels for updates as they become available."

Aldean re-posted the theater's statement on his Instagram Stories before sharing his account of what occurred and gave an update on his health.

"Hey, what's up everybody? Jason here, and this is Sunday, I guess. Had a lot of people checking on me after hearing about what happened last night at the show in Connecticut," Aldean began. "Just want to let you know, thanks to everybody that's called in, checked in."

"I'm doing fine," He assured. "Just one of those things, man. It was hot. I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show and I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion."

"Try That In A Small Town" singer called the "heat stroke" label a bit extreme but said the experience was intense nonetheless.

"I don't think it was quite that serious," Aldean continued. "But it was pretty intense last night at the show. Anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was, and I don't know. Something just kind of -- I knew it was coming, I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could. Eventually, it was just like, I knew it wasn't going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on."

The incident happened just one day into his 39-city headlining tour, which kicked off July 14 in Bethel, New York. Aldean went on to thank fans for attending Saturday night's Hartford before sharing that his Sunday night performance in Saratoga Springs will go on as planned despite the health hiccup.

"To everybody that came out to the show last night, thank you guys so much for being there," he said. "Obviously, it's not the way I wanted the show to end, not what I was hoping for on our first weekend of the tour by any means, but I had a couple of IVs. I had one last night when I came off stage, and I had one today."

Aldean also informed fans that he will in fact make up the Hartford performance, telling fans, "Got a show in Saratoga tonight. We're gonna play that show, and then we're gonna make the one up to you guys in Hartford as well."

He added, "So again, I apologize for cutting the show short, but we'll come back and make it up to you, and I'm feeling a lot, lot better. So, thank you, guys, for checking in, and I don't know. We'll see you tonight."

