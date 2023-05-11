Jason Aldean is sharing an update on his friend, Morgan Wallen, following his vocal cord injury.

The country star on Tuesday announced that he'll have to reschedule six weeks' worth of shows after reinjuring his vocal cords during three recent shows amid ongoing vocal fold trauma.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Aldean at the 2023 ACM Awards Thursday, who had to fill in for Wallen at an ACMs pre-show amid his last-minute tour cancellations, about how the "Last Night" singer is doing.

"I texted with him a little bit yesterday, and obviously everybody knows what's going on with him and his voice, and ACM Lifting Lives had a show that Morgan was supposed to headline, and it just so happened we were in town," Aldean explained. "I didn't really have much to do yesterday, so we were able to go in, fill in for him, help him out. He texted me last night and thanked me for that."

He added, "Just hope he gets to feeling better soon and gets back on the road."

Speaking about missing Thursday's show, Wallen, who was ordered by doctors to go on vocal rest, told fans Tuesday, "They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100 percent, and they also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, then I'll permanently damage my voice. So, for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me."

As for Aldean, he's performing at Thursday night's show and is up for one of the night's biggest awards -- Entertainer of the Year.

"That's the big one for tonight, and we got if you're gonna get one, that's the one, so excited to be here," Aldean said. "We're also playing a new a brand-new song that we just put out last week, and it's fun."

He continued, "It's good to have it here in Dallas, and get to catch up with everybody this week, so, it's a good time."

The 58th annual ACM Awards are streaming live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are hosting the show with performances by Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and more. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

