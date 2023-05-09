Morgan Wallen Reschedules Six Weeks of Shows Due to Vocal Fold Trauma

Morgan Wallen is now under mandatory vocal rest.

The country star on Tuesday announced that he'll have to reschedule six weeks worth of shows after reinjuring his vocal cords during three recent shows. Wallen took to his Instagram account to share the devastating news.

"I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday," he said in a video. "After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do."

Wallen said he was told not to talk at all in order to give his vocals a rest but was given the OK by doctors to talk to his fans.

"I also tore my LAT while we were in Australia, I've been trying to work through that quietly, but this time off is going to help me get that back right as well," he later added. "We are working on rescheduling all the dates during this timeframe. We've almost got that done but some of them are pending, so I'll keep you updated. I won't be able to make these festivals that I have during this timeframe, but we are going to make those right next year."'

The "Up Down" country crooner also revealed the latest diagnosis means he'll miss Thursday's ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, and resting's something he seems committed to, especially after the dire warning doctors issued.

"They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100 percent," he said, "and they also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, then I'll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me."

Wallen, who initially returned to the stage on Friday, said tickets for the original dates will be honored for all rescheduled performances. The singer is working to reschedule any missed festival appearance to next year, and rescheduled dates for affected concert dates are to follow.

The singer originally canceled his concert in Oxford, Mississippi, on April 23, just minutes before he was due onstage. He returned on Friday and performed three shows this past weekend, only to reinjure his cords.

