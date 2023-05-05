Morgan Wallen made his big return to the stage Thursday night following time off for doctor-ordered vocal rest.

Before his Florida show, the 29-year-old singer shared a health update with his fans on his Instagram Story, and apologized after being forced to pull out of his Mississippi concert last week after losing his voice.

"What's up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight -- and all weekend. I wouldn't say I'm 100% but I'm doing a lot better," Wallen said in a short video from the venue. "And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn’t."

"We’re working on a rescheduled date -- we are close to having a rescheduled date, I just don’t have the exact one yet. So as soon as I do, I’ll let you know," Wallen added. "I appreciate you all and I can’t wait to get out onstage tonight. Love you all, thanks for all the support always. God bless you -- see you soon."

On April 23, the country singer canceled his concert in Oxford, Mississippi, just minutes before he was due onstage.

Fans were asked to leave the venue after a message appeared on the screen.

"Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled," the message read. "Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase."

Wallen explained himself amid the backlash, writing that he had "spent the day resting up, talking to [his] doctor and working through [his] vocal exercises" before ultimately realizing he was still "unable to sing."

"I am so sorry," he said at the time. "I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

