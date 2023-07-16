Jason Aldean is recovering after suffering a heat stroke during his concert in Hartford, Connecticut Saturday.

In a fan's video, captured from the show, Aldean is seen rushing off stage at the Xfinity Theatre after looking visibly uncomfortable and struggling to sing as he overheated on stage.

Aldean, who was dressed in his usual jeans, t-shirt, cowboy boots and hat for the CT leg of his Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour, had been performing for an hour when the incident occurred.

#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upwFybMjvS — K.C. Schweizer (@kc_schweizer) July 16, 2023

The "If I Didn't Love You" singer was forced to cut the concert short, with Xfinity Theatre taking to social media shortly after the health scare to inform fans about what had occurred.

"Jason has become ill and can’t continue the show. We are in the process of attempting to reschedule the performance, the official Instagram account for the theater wrote. "Please stay tuned on all social media channels for updates."

Despite the scary moment, Aldean has plans to make it up to the fans, with the theater penning another post after Saturday's show to confirm that the show will be rescheduled to a later date.

"Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date. We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason," the venue wrote.

The theater also confirmed that Aldean is doing well following the heat stroke, and urged fans to stay tuned for updates on a new concert date.

The post continued, "A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance. Please stay tuned to all social media channels for updates as they become available."

Aldean re-posted the theater's statement on his Instagram Stories as well but has yet to speak out further about what occurred.

The incident happened just one day into his 39-city headlining tour, which kicked off July 14 in Bethel, NY. The country crooner's next tour stop is Sunday in Saratoga Springs, NY, but it is unclear if that show will still go on as scheduled given Saturday's events.

