It's been seven years since the American Pie cast last reunited for the fourth film in the franchise, American Reunion, and it seems a fifth film isn't out of the realm of possibility.

ET spoke with Jason Biggs and Shannon Elizabeth at the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, where they opened up about potentially getting the gang back together for another American Pie.

"Listen, I'm always down. I'm down, I'm down, I love that cast, I love that role," Biggs raved. "Those four movies remain the most fun I've ever had doing what I do, so yeah, I'm down to do more."

Elizabeth, meanwhile, thought the franchise had been "worn out" and suggested a reboot with a whole new cast -- but admitted that all it would take to get everyone back together again is "money." "That's what they did with the last one," she shared. "It's easy!"

Biggs thinks it'll take a bit more. "I think the right script of course," he said. "I think that's sort of No. 1, and then it's sort of making sure everyone else is involved."

"But I think if we could get everyone back together and if the script is great... we'll see," he added.

Both Biggs and Elizabeth were at Monday's premiere to support Jay and Silent Bob Reboot after appearing in 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and now the sequel.

"When Kevin [Smith] reached out for me to come back and reprise the role of a**hole Jason Biggs, I was so psyched. I was so psyched and I really had a great time being back on set with these guys. It was a lot of fun," Biggs shared.

"Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it was such a crazy experience, I mean this wild cast, Jason [Mewes], Kevin, obviously amazing. And it was really just a wild couple of days for me and then to come back now after all this time," he said.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is in theaters now.

ET recently reunited the American Pie cast, including Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Chris Klein, Seann William Scott, Tara Reid and Natasha Lyonne. See the behind-the-scenes secrets they spilled in the video below.

